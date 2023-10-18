Man pleads guilty after making threats toward LGBTQ+ people at area school

A man previously accused of making threats against the LGBTQ+ community at a local high school has pleaded guilty.

Brandon Moore, 42, of Beavercreek, pleaded guilty to one count of phone threats/harassment Tuesday, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘They should be free to be themselves;’ Arrest made after threat against LGBTQ people at area school

As part of a plea agreement, one count of inducing panic was dismissed.

Moore was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and 90 days of electronic home detention, according to court records.

>> Feeding the geese is now illegal in one Ohio city

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In May, Fairmont High School received a phone call making threats against LGBTQ+ people at the school, as News Center 7 previously reported.

An investigation revealed that the number from which the call was made belonged to Moore.

As part of his sentencing, Moore is not allowed to make contact with Kettering City Schools or go on their property.