Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 Marblehead death

Apr. 25—MARBLEHEAD — A man charged with beating his girlfriend to death inside a Marblehead home in 2014 pleaded guilty Monday to a manslaughter charge.

John Devine, now 36, has spent more than seven years going back and forth between being competent and incompetent to stand trial in the death of Tanya Nichols, 51, on Dec. 19, 2014.

In 2019, he was found competent to stand trial on a murder charge and that trial was scheduled for this fall.

But earlier this year, prosecutors reached a plea agreement with Devine's attorney that would allow him to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, and for him to receive a 19- to 20-year prison term.

Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler, who had presided over a number of prior hearings as to Devine's competency, went along with the agreement.

Nichols — at one time a ballerina and later a jeweler in her family's business — had recently lost her mother and was lonely when she began dating Devine, a man nearly half her age, her sister Sabrina Nichols Joyce said in 2014.

Joyce and her husband attended many of the pretrial proceedings in the case before their own deaths while the case against Devine was pending.

Prosecutor Jay Gubitose, who oversaw the case along with Kimberly Gillespie, told the judge that police were called to Nichols' rented home on Sparhawk Terrace on Dec. 21 by a housemate.

Nichols was found dead with head wounds.

The housemate told investigators that Nichols and Devine had been arguing a couple of days earlier. He heard yelling, banging, and then silence, said the prosecutor.

Devine was arrested on an older case and agreed to speak to police, the prosecutor continued.

Devine said he threw a table at her, causing her injury. Gubitose said an autopsy of Nichols showed that she had suffered two separate skull fractures from separate blows.

As the prosecutor detailed the crime, Devine, seated next to his attorney, Ray Buso, occasionally stomped his feet. At other points during the hearing, he pumped his leg up and down rapidly.

Devine has spent much of the past seven years at Bridgewater State Hospital, but will now go into the state's prison system. He was given credit for the time he's been in custody since 2014.

During a colloquy with the judge prior to entering his plea, Devine said he had been treated for mental illness since his childhood.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

