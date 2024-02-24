Man pleads guilty to manslaughter and possession

Feb. 24—Eric S. Taylor pled guilty Friday morning to two felonies of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, before jury selection took place for his trial.

The trial had been scheduled for two days, starting Monday, with jury selection to take place Friday before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Taylor, 53, is scheduled to be sentenced July 12 and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office "will be arguing for a lengthy prison sentence," according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office.

Taylor was indicted by a grand jury April 24 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and delivering a controlled substance relating to fentanyl. Police conducted an investigation connecting Taylor's delivery of fentanyl to the death by overdose of Samantha G. Russsell, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office last April. Russell died Oct. 4, 2022, of fentanyl toxicity because of a single fentanyl pill, also known as a "Mexi" pill, according to the news release issued Friday.

"Samantha Russell was a mother and daughter as well as a friend to many people," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a news release. "When Mr. Taylor delivered this one small pill to Samantha, he also delivered her a death sentence."

Taylor was arraigned April 26 and remained in custody awaiting trial. Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert ordered a $500,000 bond at his initial appearance April 25. The maximum penalty for involuntary manslaughter is 10 years in prison as well as a $10,000 fine. For possession of a controlled substance, it's seven years in prison as well as a $15,000 fine.

According to the plea agreement filed Friday, attorneys can argue on the sentence for involuntary manslaughter, but agreed to zero to seven years indeterminate for possession of a controlled substance in addition to whatever sentence Taylor receives for involuntary manslaughter. A civil penalty of up to $5,000 can also be imposed, while other terms and conditions are left to the court's discretion. The agreement was signed by Taylor, Smith and public defender Greg Rauch.

Coleman thanked the Lewiston Police Department, Detective Cpl. Cody Bloomsburg and Detective Cpl. Brett Dammon, who investigated the case. The two were scheduled to be witnesses in the trial. This is the first conviction of manslaughter for a fentanyl overdose in the state, the news release said.

"Because of their hard work I believe drug dealers think twice before selling this poison in our community," Coleman said. "These pills are incredibly dangerous and my office will continue to pursue charges against those individuals who prey on other's addictions. When the new fentanyl statute goes into effect we will have an additional resource in this war."

The Idaho Legislature passed a bill Feb. 15 that is now headed to Gov. Brad Little's desk that approves mandatory minimum prison sentences for fentanyl trafficking, starting at three years as well as a $10,000 fine for 100 pills or 4 grams. It adds a crime in Idaho for drug-induced homicide that would charge a person who gives someone a drug and that person dies. The maximum penalty for that charge would be life in prison as well as a $25,000 fine. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office released a statement supporting the bill.

Jury selection for Taylor's trial had been scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Forty minutes before that, Taylor with public defender Lawrence Moran, along with Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith, appeared before Monson. Monson said he was informed late Thursday evening that a settlement had been reached and he received an unsigned copy of a Rule 11 plea agreement, which was later signed according to court documents. A Rule 11 agreement is binding on the court and the defendant can revoke a guilty plea if it's not followed.

Monson said he received an indictment that morning, which amended the charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver to possession of a controlled substance, according to court minutes.

Monson went over Taylor's rights and the agreement, which Taylor said he understood, including his right to appeal. Monson then asked how he pleaded to the charge of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance and Taylor responded guilty to both charges. Later Monson asked him again how he wanted to plead and Taylor again said guilty and Monson accepted the plea, according to court minutes.

Monson then scheduled the sentencing hearing for July 12 to allow time for attorneys to get a presentencing investigation report and a mitigation report. Coleman asked for two hours for the sentencing. The court was then recessed on the case at 9:09 a.m.

At 9:35 a.m. Monson appeared before the jury panel and thanked them for coming and told them the matter was settled, according to court minutes.

