Man pleads guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder charges in Bountiful stabbing spree

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man pleaded guilty but mentally ill last week to attempted murder charges in connection to a 2022 stabbing spree where he targeted his Tinder date and an elderly woman.

Kane Fairbank, 20, entered a guilty plea to two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated murder, court documents filed in 2nd District Court show. In the plea, Fairbank wrote that during the crime he was under the effects of an episode caused by “schizoaffective disorder.”

Utah nurse indicted for allegedly distributing morphine resulting in death

As part of a plea deal, charges of kidnapping and obstruction of justice were dismissed. The deal also outlined that the sentences for the attempted murder charges will run consecutively, “resulting in a sentence of 18 years to life in prison,” court documents state.

Fairbank was 18 at the time of the stabbings, which happened in Bountiful on May 12, 2022. In his plea, Fairbank admitted to luring an 18-year-old woman he met on Tinder to Mueller Park. He intended to kill her.

When the woman entered his car, he stabbed her multiple times with a knife that was nearly a foot in length, investigators said. The woman was able to escape after fighting Fairbank off, but Fairbank chased her down and stabbed her in the back.

When asked about the attack, Fairbank allegedly told investigators that he “should have picked a sharper knife.”

Good Samaritans ran to help the woman, and Fairbank drove to a gas station, ditched his car and walked to a nearby neighborhood. There, he attacked a 64-year-old woman, stabbing her several times.

He told police that he picked this woman because she was “elderly, alone, and vulnerable,” court documents state.

Snowboarder recounts near-death experience after being caught in avalanche in Brighton’s backcountry

When people rushed to help the woman, Fairbank ran off, investigators said. Witnesses chased Fairbank down and detained him until police arrived to take him into custody.

Both of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

Fairbank also told investigators that he planned to kill more victims, including members of his own family, but decided to delay those killings until he had murdered the 18-year-old he met on Tinder.

Fairbank is slated to be sentenced on March 27.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.