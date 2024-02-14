Man pleads guilty in Middletown woman's fatal shooting

Feb. 14—A week after a postponed trial was set to begin, a Middletown man has pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge for the shooting death of a woman last summer a Howard Avenue residence.

Richard Shelby Adkins, 38, was initially charged with felonious assault on June 11 after shooting a woman when a disagreement between roommates turned violent, according to Middletown police.

The victim, Ciara Cain, 26, was shot in the head at about 2:38 p.m. and was flown to an area hospital, according to police. She died on June 13 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

A grand jury then returned indictments against Adkins for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

His trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 5 in Butler County Common Pleas Court, but the defense attorney Billy Guinigundo requested and received a continuance indicating plea negotiations were ongoing.

Adkins pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year gun specification and tampering with evidence. Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Adkins to 17 years in prison. He could receive an additional five years depending on his behavior while incarcerated.

He has been held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond since his indictment.

After the shooting, Adkins, was tracked by police and a K-9 to the 2000 block of Pearl Avenue in Middletown. Sgt. Earl Nelson said the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment for a dog bite he suffered during the apprehension.

According to court documents, after the shooting that witnesses saw, Adkins demanded a man switch clothes with him before running from the area.