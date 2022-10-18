Man pleads guilty to Monroeville hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

A Monroeville man will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle.

Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Bigley to serve two to five years in prison followed by five years of probation, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Police said Chetsko’s car was filled with alcohol containers when he struck James Scandrick on Sept 1, 2021. Chetsko was driving on Monroeville’s Mosside Boulevard when he struck Scandrick, 50, who died a short time later at UPMC East.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Monroeville, police say

Chetsko left the scene, but shortly after first responders got there, he called 911 and told them that he thought he hit something and had pulled over at the Twin Fountain Plaza on Monroeville Boulevard.

When officers arrived, Chetsko’s vehicle had front-end damage. He smelled like alcohol and appeared to be impaired. Deputy District Attorney Kevin Chernosky said Chetsko’s blood-alcohol content measured at 0.127%. He also tested positive for marijuana, the Trib reports.

TRENDING NOW:

Toys R Us returns to the Pittsburgh area; here’s where ‘Please put the guns down’: Family of woman killed in quadruple shooting in Pittsburgh speaks out Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County VIDEO: BBB warns of scammers impersonating banks through text messages, phone calls DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts