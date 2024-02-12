Man pleads guilty to Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant fire in Isleton

(FOX40.COM) — A man pled guilty to setting the Moore Riverboat Restaurant on fire and causing nearly $1M in damages.

On July 6, 2022, the River Delta Fire District along with resources from assisting jurisdictions responded to a commercial structure fire at the historic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Marina in Isleton.

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

Upon arrival, the officials said the structure was “engulfed with heavy flames.” The loss of Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and surrounding docks was estimated at $1 million.

A collaborative investigation involving the River Delta Fire District, Cosumnes Fire Department, and the CAL FIRE Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson and Bomb Unit said the cause of the fire was arson.

Police investigate man found dead in Sacramento street

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Rolly “Brian” Heath Byrd for felony arson who pled guilty to felony arson charges with two years’ state prison time already served. Officials say he is required to register as an arsonist for the rest of his life.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.