Man pleads guilty to mugging senior citizen

Sep. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A Franklin County man who Wilkes-Barre police alleged mugged a 78-year-old man pleaded guilty to related charges in Luzerne County Court on Monday.

Kevin Patrick Jenkins, 32, of Fort Loudoun, was detained by two bystanders after he attacked a man walking in the area of South Main and West Northampton streets on Nov. 13, 2020.

The victim told police he was walking on South Main Street when he noticed another man, identified as Jenkins, approaching him. As they neared each other, Jenkins jumped him, grabbed his bag and knocked him to the ground, according to court records.

Police said the victim was carrying a roll of $10 in quarters and family history papers. He was not injured.

The victim struggled with Jenkins who was detained by two men until police arrived.

After Jenkins was transported to city police headquarters, he became physically aggressive toward officers and was stunned by a Taser when he attempted to head-butt an officer, court records say.

Jenkins pled guilty to robbery and resisting arrest before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Sklarosky said he will sentence Jenkins Nov. 10.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of criminal attempt to commit theft, simple assault, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment against Jenkins.