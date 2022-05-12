Man pleads guilty to murder after 2019 fatal, high-speed Wilmington chase

Aftermath of a fatal wreck on Wrightsville Avenue in 2019 that resulted in multiple charges, including murder, for Thomas Willoughby Jr.

A man pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in a New Hanover County courtroom Wednesday, charges that stemmed from a fatal, high-speed wreck he caused in October of 2019 while fleeing police after an armed robbery.

According to Samantha Dooies, assistant to New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David, Thomas Willoughby Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, felony hit and run causing death, driving while impaired, misdemeanor breaking and entering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Willoughby was sentenced to between 30 and 38 years in prison.

Dooies said that Amy Miles, who was with Willoughby at the time of the incident, is expected to plead guilty to multiple charges in court Thursday. Those charges are robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny and aiding and abetting impaired driving.

Dooies said that Miles was expected to make an open plea, meaning the judge will determine her sentence.

On Oct. 27, 2019, deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walmart in Porters Neck. Police say Willoughby and Miles then fled the scene, running multiple red lights before ramming a police vehicle near the intersection of Oleander Drive and Floral Parkway.

Willoughby, who was driving, then sped down Wrightsville Avenue, reaching speeds of up to 90 mph before hitting a Jeep Wrangler driven by Sean Alan Evans, 51, in a 35-mph zone near Country Club and Colonial drives.

Evans was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.

Willoughby's car traveled more than 200 feet after the crash, hitting a wooden fence, two street signs and a utility pole. Willoughby then tried to leave the scene on foot before being arrested.

Miles suffered a broken ankle in the crash and had to be freed from the vehicle by emergency personnel.

