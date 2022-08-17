Man pleads guilty to murder after 2020 shooting of Poolville man

Aug. 17—A Weatherford teenager who shot a Poolville man he was trying to rob during a marijuana transaction in 2020 pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison in district court in Weatherford on Monday.

Jared Leonard Little, now 20, was 17 when he shot Tommy Talley on the evening of April 24, 2020 on the side of Highway 199 near Talley's Poolville home.

Parker County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the residence in Poolville to assist another agency, according to the probable cause affidavit. Upon arrival, deputies observed Talley, 19, lying on his back with gunshot wounds on his upper left shoulder and below his right scapular region. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

A witness reported going with Little to Talley's home with the intent to steal the marijuana, according to the probable cause affidavit, and that when Talley came to the vehicle to make the transaction, Little held the marijuana and told the witness to drive off. Following a scuffle in the backseat of the vehicle, Little was observed shooting Talley. Little then told the witness to drive off, according to the affidavit.

Talley's family attended the plea and sentencing hearing, which took place before Judge Craig Towson in the 43rd District Court.

In a victim impact statement, Talley's sister told the courtroom that her brother loved fishing, was gentle, kind, fun-loving, and enjoyed quoting lines from movies while imitating the film character's voice. She said that he was "larger than life" and that she is "still his biggest fan."

Little also listened while a victim impact statement was read from Talley's little brother. He said that "losing my best friend was one of the hardest things that I could imagine. I sit in silence waiting to hear his advice one more time."

Two males were also charged with aggravated robbery stemming from the incident, according to a previous Weatherford Democrat article. Court records show jury trials for Israel Leon and Hunter Leblanc are set for September and October.

"Tommy's family was supportive of this resolution as a way to guarantee that justice was served and that Mr. Little received a long prison sentence," said District Attorney Jeff Swain, who handled the case along with Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke. "Mr. Little will be required to serve 22 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

"Since he has a bit over two years of credit, that means he has at least 20 years still to go before the parole board will decide to keep or release him."