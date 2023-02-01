Man pleads guilty to murder of Ball resident Deven Brooks during 2nd day of jury selection

Deven Slade Brooks

An Alexandria man accused of killing a Ball man last year for his iPhone and a credit card attached to it accepted a plea agreement Wednesday, the second day of jury selection in his trial.

Terrance K. Lavalais pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2022 killing of Deven Slade Brooks, 27.

He had been indicted on the charge in April 2022, along with co-defendants Jamaria Xavier Randle and Tremaine Deshun Veal.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard sentenced Lavalais to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

However, the agreement does stipulate that the state might ask for a reduction of his sentence if he provides "significant assistance" during the trials of Veal and Randle, set for Feb. 6 and 13, respectively.

