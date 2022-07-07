A man pleaded guilty June 29 to murder in connection with the 2020 death of a 25-year-old man whose body was found near St. Cloud Regional Airport.

Ricco Dejon Tyson, 44, formerly of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 4. Judge Walter Kaminsky presided.

Tyson was accused of killing Tyler Ecklund and disposing of his body near the airport in southeast St. Cloud. Ecklund was found dead in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast in November 2020. According to an autopsy, Ecklund died of a gunshot wound to the head.

More:Sheriff releases identity of man found dead near airport Saturday

More:St. Cloud man charged with murder in connection to body found near airport in November

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man pleads guilty to murder in connection to body found near airport in 2020