Man pleads guilty to murder in fatal shooting outside home on Kansas City’s east side

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

A 20-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty this week in the fatal shooting last year of Michael W. Brown during an altercation outside a home in Kansas City’s east side, according to Jackson County court records.

Thorne A. McKendrick pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Another count of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed.

McKendrick’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Brown was shot to death on Aug. 1, 2020, outside a home in the 5600 block of East 12th Street, near the corner of 12th and Lawndale Avenue.

According to court documents, security video showed McKendrick ride up on a bicycle and get into a vehicle. The video showed Brown walk out of the front door of a home and down to the vehicle.

As Brown approached, McKendrick got out of the back seat. Brown grabbed McKendrick from behind and placed his arms around him. The video showed McKendrick reach for his waistband.

As the two struggled, they fell to the ground and McKendrick shot Brown. McKendrick then ran as Brown laid on the ground. Brown was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India's Future Retail must take part in Amazon dispute arbitration, Singapore panel says

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Future Retail must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc, a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday, rejecting the Indian retailer's bid to avoid the process. Amazon is trying to block https://www.reuters.com/article/amazon-india-future-reliance-idUSKBN2871AM Future's $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to Indian market leader Reliance Industries, accusing it of breaking contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing.

  • UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data

    Britain's competition watchdog fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.4 million) on Wednesday for violating rules during the U.K. investigation into the social media giant’s purchase of Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority said Facebook failed to provide required information during the probe. The company was fined 50 million pounds for breaching the order, and another 500,000 pounds for changing its chief compliance officer twice without consent.

  • U.S. VP Harris to unveil steps to boost unions in federal workforce

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Wednesday will announce measures aimed at making it easier for unions to organize the country's more than 2 million federal workers. The moves will include directing federal agencies to inform job applicants and new employees about unions during the hiring and onboarding process. Federal agencies will be required to enhance their communications to current employees and inform them about their right to join a union and the ways they can engage with their union.

  • Judge allows video evidence seized from Josh Duggar

    Duggar, who appeared on the TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" with his parents and siblings, was charged with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

  • Senate Republicans again poised to block sweeping voting rights bill

    Obstructionist effort to stop Freedom to Vote Act likely to increase pressure on Democrats to do away with filibuster Eleanor Holmes Norton, DC's non-voting representative in Congress, speaks before delivery of a petition to end the filibuster with nearly 400,000 signatures to Joe Biden. Photograph: Allison Bailey/REX/Shutterstock Senate Republicans are again poised to block a sweeping voting rights bill on Wednesday, a move that will significantly escalate pressure on Democrats to do away with

  • Harrisburg woman pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

    A Harrisburg woman pleaded not guilty to eight charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including the theft of a laptop.

  • GOP Rep Said He Would Be Indicted for Lying to the FBI. He Was Right.

    REUTERSIn a video posted to his YouTube channel Tuesday morning, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) warned he was about to be indicted for lying to the FBI about a scheme to funnel foreign donations to his campaign.And he was right.“The indictment alleges that Fortenberry repeatedly lied to and misled authorities during a federal investigation into illegal contributions to Fortenberry’s re-election campaign made by a foreign billionaire in early 2016,” said a press release from the Department of Justi

  • Manslaughter conviction of woman who had miscarriage sparks outrage

    The state argued that the woman's use of methamphetamine caused her miscarriage, despite an autopsy finding no evidence this was the case.

  • Putin supports week at home for workers amid rising COVID-19 deaths

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supported a proposal to institute a non-working week to curb record high coronavirus deaths, AP reports.Driving the news: Putin said Wednesday that he backs a non-working period, where workers will stay at home, beginning Oct. 30 and continuing through the following week, when four of seven days are already state holidays, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia on Wednesday totaled 1,028 COVID-19 deat

  • Diver finds 900-year-old sword on the Mediterranean seafloor

    An amateur diver uncovered the four-foot long sword, which likely once belonged to a Crusader knight almost a millennium ago.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

    A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after drawing a picture of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told Hawaii News Now.