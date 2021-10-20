Man pleads guilty to murder in fatal shooting outside home on Kansas City’s east side

A 20-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty this week in the fatal shooting last year of Michael W. Brown during an altercation outside a home in Kansas City’s east side, according to Jackson County court records.

Thorne A. McKendrick pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Another count of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed.

McKendrick’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Brown was shot to death on Aug. 1, 2020, outside a home in the 5600 block of East 12th Street, near the corner of 12th and Lawndale Avenue.

According to court documents, security video showed McKendrick ride up on a bicycle and get into a vehicle. The video showed Brown walk out of the front door of a home and down to the vehicle.

As Brown approached, McKendrick got out of the back seat. Brown grabbed McKendrick from behind and placed his arms around him. The video showed McKendrick reach for his waistband.

As the two struggled, they fell to the ground and McKendrick shot Brown. McKendrick then ran as Brown laid on the ground. Brown was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.