Man pleads guilty in murder of girlfriend’s husband in Leavenworth: prosecutors

A 38-year-old man accused of conspiring with his girlfriend to kill her husband in Leavenworth 14 months ago has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Jeffrey Samulczyk admitted on Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to participating in the plot to murder Joshua Gilson, 31. Gilson was found stabbed to death in his Leavenworth home.

“For the family there is no resolution that will bring their loved one back. What we can do is hold these two accountable,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement.

Police were called to the Gilson household to conduct a welfare check on Oct. 30, 2020. Arriving officers spoke with his wife, Alexandra Gilson, who had blood spots on her shirt and declined to let police inside, according to prosecutors.

A relative of Gilson visited the home later that day and found Samulczyk in the master bedroom, where there was blood on the bedsheets, walls and pillows, prosecutors said. Police searched the home and found a blood trail that eventually led investigators to the cellar, where Gilson was discovered dead and wrapped in plastic.

An autopsy later showed that Gilson had been stabbed nearly 30 times. He had injuries to his scalp, face, neck, chest and defensive wounds on his left hand.

Prosecutors say Alexandra Gilson initially reported that she had stabbed her husband in self defense. Investigators later discovered text messages between Gilson and Samulcyzk that laid out a murder plan over the course of a week.

Alexandra Gilson also pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in August. She was sentenced to life in a Kansas prison.

Samulczyk is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 9. He also faces a life sentence.