Man pleads guilty to murder in Okie Pinokie case

May 28—PERU — One of three people accused of beating another man to death in Frances Slocum State Forest near Peru in 2018 has pleaded guilty to felony murder and faces a minimum 45-year prison sentence.

Ethan Cain, 23, of Marion, took the plea Thursday in exchange for all other charges being dropped, including robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft and obstruction of justice.

Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics said the plea set a minimum prison sentence of 45 years, and maximum sentence of 50 years. A sentence hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 14 in Miami Circuit Court.

The plea marks the first major development in the case since charges were filed three years ago in May 2018 against Cain, Joshua Kean and Brittany Morris. Police say all three were involved in a plot to rob a Summitville man of drugs and money.

Authorities say that plot eventually led all four to the state forest, known locally as Okie Pinokie, where police say Cain and Kean then beat the man to death with a metal pipe after a party in the woods, according to probable-cause affidavits.

A witness to the incident told law enforcement at the time that while Cain continued to beat Smith across the face with the pipe, Kean and Morris began stealing items from Smith's truck.

Police say the three then fled the scene with Smith's clothing, cash, drugs, beer and a small speaker. The victim's body was discovered in the woods the same day by mushroom hunters.

A few days later, Cain and Kean were located at a southern California campground, where Cain was arrested by the Imperial County California Sheriff's Department SWAT team. Kean initially escaped but was arrested three days later after barely surviving in the desert.

Sinkovics said that although it's taken three years for a conviction, Cain's guilty plea to murder Thursday is a solid development in what he called a "complex" case.

"Anytime you get a conviction for the most serious charge, it's a good thing for the case," he said.

Kean is set to face trial from Nov. 1-10 on felony charges of murder, assisting a criminal, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice.

Morris faces charges of felony murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury and theft. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 16-27.

