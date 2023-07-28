Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting that left 2 dead at Temptations Cabaret

A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to murder in a shooting at a strip club that left two people dead in March 2018.

Treveon Wilson was initially charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Julian Marin and 40-year-old Cesar Estrada-Rangel at Temptations Cabaret. At the time of the shooting, Temptations Cabaret operated as a strip club in Tarrant County just off Interstate 30 between Fort Worth and Aledo. Marin and Rangel worked at Temptations, authorities said.

Wilson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder in the middle of his trial this week, according to court records.

Alexis Burgess, Wilson’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting, had worked at Temptations but was placed on indefinite suspension, according to authorities. Burgess showed up at the business to work and was told to go home, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David McClellan said at the time of the shooting. Wilson “came in and attempted to change that decision,” leading to him killing the two employees, who were a manager and security guard at the club, McClellan said.

Burgess was charged with fabricating, tampering with or concealing evidence in connection to the shooting.

In a GoFundMe created after the shooting, Marin was described as “a brother, friend, son, but most of all a great father,” who “was the sole provider for his family and worked tirelessly to provide for his.”

A GoFundMe for Cesar said he was “the type of person that would do anything for you.”

“As we all know Cesar’s life was unfortunately taken, we all have questions and want answers, it’s a hard pill to swallow,” the GoFundMe said.

Temptations Cabaret become a source of controversy due to multiple shootings and frequent calls to law enforcement stemming from altercations on the premises. Since the March 2018 shooting, at least two other people have been fatally shot and at least seven others have been injured through shootings or stabbings at the business.

On June 21, a county board that regulates permitting for sexually oriented businesses voted unanimously to pull Temptations’ permit

The bar reopened in July as a bikini bar.

The state has filed a public nuisance lawsuit against Temptations brought on behalf of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells to try to shut it down for good.

County leaders have also passed new regulations for when sexually oriented businesses in unincorporated areas have to shut down, and what time they have to clear their parking lots.