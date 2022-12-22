Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting of friend on St. Patrick’s Day in Maryville

A 41-year-old St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Madison County Circuit Court in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend on St. Patrick’s Day in Maryville.

Danyiel M. Johnson was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison, according to a news release from State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office.

Johnson pleaded guilty to killing Ronald L. Holland, 41, also of St. Louis, on March 17. Holland’s body was discovered that afternoon behind a garage in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road in Maryville after someone called 911.

Johnson is required to serve 100% of the prison sentence, according to the news release.

“This defendant gunned down a supposed friend and left him to die behind a garage,” Haine stated. “Thankfully, this sentence ensures that he’ll be an elderly man before he’s even eligible for release from prison.”

According to the news release:

The investigation showed that Johnson and Holland drove together to Illinois to pick up a vehicle.

The men became lost.

As they were driving, they happened to see two different police units on routine patrol.

Johnson began to suspect that he was being “set up” by Holland.

They stopped by a garage, got out of the vehicle and started arguing.

Johnson admitted firing multiple shots at Holland.

Johnson told investigators he saw Holland fall to the ground, heard Holland moaning and told Holland that he loved him.

Johnson then threw the gun into an adjacent wooded area, got into the vehicle and drove back to Missouri.

Within 48 hours, police took Johnson into custody in Missouri.

Authorities told reporters at a press conference on March 21 that Johnson and Holland had known each other for many years. Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter stressed that the shooting “really had not much to do with Maryville.”

“Both the victim and the suspect were just passing through and just happened to pull over in our city limits and commit a heinous crime,” he said.

On Thursday, Haine commended Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson for helping to secure a lengthy prison term for Johnson and thanked Maryville police and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for a “swift and thorough investigation” that resulted in his “quick identification and apprehension.”

Carpenter also was quoted in the news release.

“I’m grateful to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as the members of the Major Case Squad, who brought closure to the victim’s family,” he stated.