Man pleads guilty to murdering Milwaukee toddler's mother

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·2 min read

Apr. 22—A man charged in Minnesota with killing a 2-year-old girl pleaded guilty Tuesday in Milwaukee to killing the child's mother.

Dariaz Higgins, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County Court, Milwaukee television station TMJ4 reported Tuesday, April 20, 2020. He is scheduled to be sentenced on the charges in July.

Higgins was arrested on March 13, 2019, in Milwaukee for the March 11 shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding one of her friends.

Robinson was the mother of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, whose body was found on March 15, 2019, by an off-duty Department of Public Works employee about a mile north of Blooming Prairie. It is believed the girl's body was placed there on March 10, 2019.

Higgins is charged in Mower County District Court with second-degree murder without intent in the death of Noelani. He has not appeared in Minnesota on the charges.

Higgins reportedly told officers he was at an Austin motel when the girl died after falling off the toilet and that he wrapped her body in a blanket. A few days later, Higgins put the girl's blanket-wrapped body in a ditch because he knew she "was dead and that she had been dead for a couple of days and that he could not travel with her," the complaint states.

An autopsy found that Noelani died from non-accidental blunt-force trauma and that she suffered multiple blunt-force injuries to her head as well as multiple blunt-force injuries to her extremities, according to the complaint.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the child's death in partnership with the Steele and Mower County sheriff's offices as well as the Austin, Blooming Prairie and Milwaukee police departments and the Mower County Attorney's Office.

