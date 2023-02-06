Man pleads guilty in Oneonta murder case

Feb. 6—Terry DeCutler, one of the two brothers accused in the May 30, 2022 stabbing death of Kaleb O'Neill in the city of Oneonta, pled guilty to second-degree murder in Otsego County Court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said there was "overwhelming evidence against him." He said there was video evidence and Facebook posts. He also said DeCutler signed a confession that he committed the crime.

DeCutler, of Sidney, faces 20 years to life when he is sentenced later this year, Muehl said. The charge of second-degree murder is a class A-I violent felony and is punishable by a maximum sentence of life without parole.

DeCutler, and his older brother Nicholas, were indicted on charges of second-degree murder by a grand jury on July 29. Terry was represented by public defender Dennis Laughlin.

Police and EMS providers were called on Memorial Day, May 30, to a report of a stabbing in an alleyway behind 189 Main Street in the city of Oneonta. They found O'Neill, suffering from stab wounds. Despite attempted lifesaving measures by first responders and emergency medical personnel at A.O. Fox Hospital, O'Neill died from his injuries, a media release said at the time.

Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said in June, the department became aware of the brothers through "leads developed through our investigation."

He said the department pursued more than 160 leads in the case that led to the arrest.

"As with any investigation, we will exploit any lead we receive, whether its cellular data or social media posts," he said.

Witzenburg said the department was "able to get several images from the area" where the stabbing occurred, including "some images that are important to the investigation."

State Police officers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Major Crimes Unit, Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit assisted OPD in the criminal investigation, the release said. The Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Otsego County District Attorney's Office and Sidney Police Department also assisted in the investigation, the release said.

Muehl said Nicholas, of Unadilla, also appeared in court Monday and kept his plea "not guilty." His trial date has not been set, he said. Nicholas was represented by public defender Aaron Dean.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.