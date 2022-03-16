Man pleads guilty in overdose of infant

Mar. 16—A Windham man has pleaded guilty in connection with the overdose of a 6-month-old infant in 2020 in Vernon.

Nicholas Rodriguez, who is around 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and risk of injury to a child.

Rodriguez is to return to court on May 6, when he is expected to receive a sentence of one year in prison, followed by five years of probation.

If he violates his probation, Rodriguez could face an additional nine years in prison.

Rodriguez was arrested in April 2020 and originally charged with first-degree assault, along with reckless endangerment and possession of fentanyl.

According to police, officers were called to a Vernon residence on Jan. 26, 2020, for an infant experiencing respiratory distress.

The infant was brought to the Children's Medical Center in Hartford, where the problem was determined to be a fentanyl overdose, and the infant was revived with Narcan, police said.

An investigation revealed that Rodriguez, the infant's father, had left a water bottle contaminated with fentanyl at the home where the infant and mother were living, according to police. Unknowingly, the mother used water from the contaminated bottle to make formula for the infant, police said.

