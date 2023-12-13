Man pleads guilty in Pasco, Pinellas slayings of ex-wife, her family

Shelby Nealy, the man at the center of one of the Tampa Bay area’s highest-profile murder cases, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he killed his former wife, her parents and her brother.

The surprise guilty pleas came nearly five years after Nealy was first accused of the murders.

He still faces a possible death sentence for three of the killings. A jury will be asked to decide his fate next year.

Nealy, 30, was accused of killing 21-year-old Jamie Ivancic, his former wife, in January 2018 and burying her body at the Port Richey home they shared. He pretended she was still alive for nearly a year, sending text messages and photos of their two young children to her family members. But her family became suspicious.

That December, police said, Nealy went to the family’s Tarpon Springs home and killed her father, Richard Ivancic, 71; her mother, Laura Ivancic, 59; and her brother, Nicholas Ivancic, 25. Nealy also killed three dogs in the family’s home, police said. He then fled to Ohio with his two children. He was arrested there in January 2019 and later brought back to Florida.

He was charged in Pasco County with his former wife’s murder, but did not face the death penalty there. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty in that case to a reduced charge of manslaughter and received 30 years in prison.

“It was his position that his actions were in self-defense of himself and also defense of others, his children,” attorney Bjorn Brunvand, one of Nealy’s attorneys, told the Tampa Bay Times.

Nealy had argued in that case that the state’s stand your ground law made him immune from prosecution. When prosecutors agreed to allow Nealy to plead guilty to the lesser charge, he also agreed to admit to the three murder charges he faced in Pinellas County, with the understanding that a hearing would be held to decide his fate, Brunvand said.

“The 30 years is insignificant because right now, he’s either going to get life or he’s going to get the death penalty,” he said.

In the Pinellas County case, Nealy pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of the Ivancic family. He also admitted to three charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.

A judge set an October 2024 date for a penalty phase, at which time a jury will be assembled to consider whether Nealy should be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole for the triple slaying.

The sudden plea punctuated a case that has slowly churned through courts.

Concerns over Nealy’s mental competence to face trial previously delayed the case. A further hiccup came in 2021, when the Pinellas-Pasco Public Defender’s Office, which had been representing Nealy, withdrew from the case, citing an unspecified conflict.

Since then, he has been represented by Brunvand and attorney Tania Alavi.

Times Staff Writer Tony Marrero contributed to this report.