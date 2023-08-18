Man pleads guilty to pistol-whipping, robbing man at Leavenworth apartment

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 22-Year-old man admits to pistol-whipping and robbing a man inside a Leavenworth, Kansas apartment earlier this year.

Antonio F. Nelson pled guilty Friday to aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

Court documents say Nelson went to the victim’s apartment on Jan. 3. A short time after arriving he told the victim he was thirsty and when the victim return with water, Nelson and another man wearing a ski mask were waiting for him.

Nelson hit the victim with a gun and continued to pistol-whip him, eventually grabbing a rope and putting it around the victim’s neck until the victim lost conciseness, court documents say.

Court documents say when the victim regained conciseness, he found that multiple guns had been taken from his apartment.

Nelson is set to be sentenced on September 27 at 1 p.m.

