Man pleads guilty for planning attack on Ohio synagogue, attempting to support ISIS

An Ohio man pleaded guilty on Tuesday for his attempt to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit a hate crime for planning a mass shooting at a synagogue near Toledo, Ohio.

Law enforcement began investigating 23-year-old Damon M. Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, in 2018 after he posted pictures of weapons and various messages in support of ISIS on social media, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

Over several weeks, Joseph participated in online conversations with undercover FBI agents where he expressed support for ISIS and, in one series of exchanges, said he wanted to engage in an attack. He subsequently sent a document to an undercover agent discussing plans for an attack on “Jews who support state of Israel,” the Justice Department revealed.

On at least two occasions, Joseph met with undercover agents where he discussed his plans to conduct a shooting at a synagogue, detailing what kinds of weapons he sought to use and saying that he wanted to kill a rabbi.

In December 2018, the 23-year-old met with an undercover agent who gave him a bag containing two inoperable semi-automatic rifles. Joseph was promptly arrested.

“In a matter of months, Damon Joseph progressed from a self-radicalized, virtual jihadist to planning an actual attack on fellow Americans,” Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith said in the news release. “Mr. Joseph has now accepted responsibility for his actions.

“This investigation highlights the continued threat of violence to our communities posed by ISIS-inspired terrorists – in this case, at a place of worship,” Patrick Reddan, Jr., acting assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, said. “With today’s plea, we will be one step closer to seeing justice served.”

Joseph, whose sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14, could spend up to life in prison.

