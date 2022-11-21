Man pleads guilty in predator sting

Nov. 21—CATLETTSBURG — A South Carolina man caught up in an internet sting over the summer pleaded guilty Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Charles H. Weber, 42, of Inman, pleaded guilty to one count of procurement of a minor over the internet before Judge John Vincent.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Weber agreed to serve two years in prison and to register as a sex offender. He is set for sentencing on Jan. 19.

Weber was accused of attempting to seduce a minor over the internet on Aug. 10. However, that "minor" turned out to be an investigator with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.