Man pleads guilty to putting razor blades in pizza dough at Saco Hannaford

Megan Gray, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·5 min read

Jun. 24—A man has pleaded guilty to a federal crime for putting razor blades in pizza dough sold at Hannaford stores in Maine last year.

A federal grand jury indicted Nicholas R. Mitchell in March on two counts of tampering with a consumer product. He pleaded guilty to one of those counts Thursday during a video hearing in the U.S. District Court of Portland.

As part of a plea agreement filed in court, Mitchell will accept a sentence of up to 4 years and nine months in prison. The penalty for the tampering charge could otherwise be up to 10 years, and if the judge imposes a longer sentence, Mitchell would have the right to appeal.

The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

"Do you plead guilty to the charge in this case because you are actually guilty?" District Judge Jon Levy asked during the Thursday hearing.

"Yes, sir," Mitchell said.

There were no reports of injuries or illnesses from the tampering. But the case drew attention to gaps in food security practices after both Hannaford and the pizza dough maker revealed they had received similar reports of problems with pizza dough in the two previous months but had not immediately notified customers, police or food safety regulators.

Erica Dodge, a spokeswoman for Hannaford, said Thursday that the company has worked closely with the state and improved its internal incident reporting process in response to this incident.

"We have appreciated the collaboration and partnership with area law enforcement and are grateful for their diligence and perseverance during the investigation into the malicious food tampering incidents," Dodge said. "Their work led to the successful prosecution and resolution of this case. We appreciate as well their recognition of the Hannaford associates who worked closely with them in this investigation."

Mitchell, 39, was arrested in October after police in Saco, Sanford and Dover, New Hampshire, began investigating reports that customers had found razor blades and metal fragments in Portland Pie Co. pizza dough sold at Hannaford supermarkets.

He was initially charged in state court with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and violating the conditions of his release, which prohibited him from engaging in new criminal conduct or possessing dangerous weapons, including razor blades. The state charges will be dismissed now that he has pleaded guilty to the same conduct in federal court.

At the time, Saco police said they were sharing information about their investigation with federal authorities. It is a federal crime to tamper with food products in a way that affects interstate commerce, even if no one is sickened or harmed. Mitchell has been in jail since his arrest, and he originally pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges.

The government will ask for certain reductions in sentencing as part of the plea agreement. Court documents include the prosecution's version of the tampering, which Mitchell did not contest.

"Had the case proceeded to trial, the government would produce evidence that would establish beyond a reasonable doubt that on October 5, 2020, this defendant knowingly tampered with pizza dough by placing razor blades into the dough that was sold to consumers at a Saco supermarket," that document says.

Mitchell had been fired last summer from his job as a forklift operator for It'll Be Pizza, the Scarborough company that manufactures pizza doughs to be sold in Hannaford and other grocery stores.

After pizza dough was returned to the Saco Hannaford last October with metal blades in it, surveillance video showed Mitchell had entered the store on Oct. 5 and gone directly to the refrigerated case of pizza dough. He handled multiple doughs and remained near the case for seven minutes, and then left the store without stopping or buying anything. Mitchell was the only person near the case for an extended period that day.

"Three patrons purchased pizza doughs within a couple of hours of the defendant's activity at the refrigerator case," the document says. "When the patrons subsequently opened the pizza dough, they discovered razor blades secreted inside the pizza dough."

Store personnel removed the unsold dough and found another with a razor blade inside.

After the contaminated dough was found in Saco in October, Hannaford issued a product recall for all Portland Pie dough and cheese products sold at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The recall was later expanded to Shaw's and Star Market stores in five states.

Hannaford employees had been notified in August about a similar problem with pizza dough sold at its Sanford store, but the company did not alert customers, police or health officials in that case until after police began investigating the Saco incident two months later.

The grocery chain provided a statement at the time blaming the failure to inform customers or police in August to a technology fault in their internal reporting system. Hannaford apologized and promised to add more safeguards to that system. The state investigated last year what was an apparent violation of the section of the Maine Food Code that requires licensed grocers to report imminent health hazards. A spokesman from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry could not be reached Thursday but said in March that the grocery chain had made changes.

It wasn't clear whether Mitchell was living in Sanford or Dover, New Hampshire, at the time of his arrest. Federal and state court documents are inconsistent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • When does the eviction ban expire in the US? CDC signs its ‘intended’ final extension

    The CDC’s latest extension on the nationwide eviction moratorium is the fifth one since the pandemic began.

  • Does Lorde Have Tattoos? Her Latest Music Video Has Everyone Wondering

    As far as celebrities go, Lorde is a particularly private person. When she's not dropping music videos by surprise, like she recently did for "Solar Power," or promoting an album, she stays relatively quiet on social media.

  • Illinois man is first charged for attacking journalists during Capitol riot

    An Illinois man on Thursday became the first person charged for attacking journalists during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who also goes by the name Shane Castleman, was also charged with crimes including assaulting law enforcement and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, the Justice Department announced. Attorney General Merrick Garland touted the arrest in a statement on Thursday, noting that the department has now arrested 500 people who took part in the violence, including 100 who are facing charges for attacking police, he noted.

  • Bridesmaid sparks wedding drama with ‘disrespectful’ last-minute outfit change

    Bridesmaid sparks wedding drama with ‘disrespectful’ last-minute outfit change: ‘She should have known’. A woman is wondering if she made the wrong decision when she let her daughter wear flip-flops to a wedding. . She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum to weigh in. Her 14-year-old daughter was asked to be a bridesmaid at the last minute. . Despite the bride's request, the teenager could not walk in heels. The Reddit poster let her daughter wear flip-flops instead. Now the bride is furious. . The mom wrote. "Everyone was instructed to wear silver heels. My daughter has never worn heels but agreed to try for the wedding. . The night before the wedding, my daughter goes to the wedding location and tests her walking in heels. She can’t walk in them. "The day of the wedding comes and she’s near panic attack and begs me to wear her flip-flops". "I finally give in and say yeah it’s probably safest and will avoid her falling in front of everyone. Wedding goes on, all is good. . Until the pictures come back and the bride realizes my daughter is in flip-flops in the pics of her walking down the aisle. . She texts me demanding explanations but she didn’t like what I had to say." . Reddit users thought the flip-flops were a bad choice. "When she realized she couldn't walk in them the bride should have been consulted," one user added

  • Not All Exercises Are Safe During Pregnancy, Here Are The Ones To Avoid

    These are the dumb everyday things you should avoid during pregnancy. Trust me.

  • GoFundMe Created by Coworker of Woman Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in SF

    A 50-year-old woman was struck by an unidentified hit-and-run driver as she was returning home from work in San Francisco. The incident: Tracy Qingwen Ma was crossing the street to a parking garage when she was struck by a vehicle, landing more than 20 feet away around 5 p.m. on June 20, according to CBS San Francisco. Ma worked at the Argonaut Hotel for 15 years and had only returned to work in the last few weeks.

  • Man sparks neighborhood controversy with his ‘uncomfortable’ bedtime routine: ‘I see nothing wrong’

    His neighbors went so far as to call the police on him.

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Shooting of Belize Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Linkedin/FacebookThe British billionaire’s daughter-in-law who killed a top police officer in Belize is breaking her silence to tell the story of how she accidentally shot him—and how she is now locked in a battle to see her own children.“I feel like I’m living in a movie and I don’t know what the endgame is,” Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft, told the Daily Mail in her first interview since her arrest.Hartin is charged with mans

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Videos show tragic aftermath of condo collapse near Miami. ‘Like a bomb went off’

    Here are some of the harrowing images following the collapse.

  • Bystander Stops Man Who Allegedly Pulled Out Knife, Yelled Anti-Asian Slurs at Woman in NYC

    The NYPD released photos of a man who allegedly kicked, spewed anti-Asian remarks and pulled a knife on a woman in Manhattan on Monday. What happened: The 23-year-old victim was walking on West 26th Street Sixth and Seventh Avenue when the alleged suspect kicked her behind her leg and yelled anti-Asian slurs just before midnight, according to PIX11.

  • Woman Caught on Camera Spewing Racist Insults at Asian Uber Driver in North Carolina

    A white woman was captured on video yelling racial slurs at an Asian Uber driver at a gas station in Charlotte, N.C. Rude passengers: Outhay Chokbengboun, a 46-year-old Laotian American, said he picked up a small group of passengers who argued with him as he was driving, WSOC reported. An argument ensued and escalated into one of the passengers offering to bribe him, and another insulting him.

  • A Florida pastor and his son were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot after a congregant gave them up

    James "Jim" Varnell Cusick, 71, and his son Casey Cusick, 35, both serve as pastors at Global Outreach Church of Melbourne in Melbourne, Florida.

  • Famous QAnon Couple Featured In Documentaries Arrested In Capitol Attack

    Jamie and Jennifer Buteau face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The feds say Jamie Buteau threw a chair at officers.

  • Durham man arrested for Chapel Hill road rage shooting

    The victim told police the incident started when he argued with the suspects after one driver was cut off.

  • Judge Overturns 1989 Murder Conviction; Rules State Withheld Incriminating Crime Scene Photos

    A Cuyahoga County Judge is tossing out a 1989 murder conviction after reviewing new evidence previously withheld by the state, including crime scene photos and witness statements. John Tiedjen, 57, is currently serving a life sentence for the shooting death of his stepbrother and roommate, 18-year-old Brian McGary. Tiedjen has long maintained that after a night of heavy drinking and smoking marijuana, he could not remember what happened on the night of April 1,1989. He also claimed that police f

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Police towed a black Suburban from Murdaugh murder scene, tow company says

    Exclusive: The black Chevrolet Suburban was parked near dog pens on the Murdaugh property, according to the owner of the towing company.