Man pleads guilty, receives life in 2017 Austell murder

Nov. 15—An Atlanta man has pled guilty to a murder charge in the 2017 shooting of 22-year-old Khristopher Dixon, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Monday.

Corey Nelson now faces a life sentence for killing Dixon at his Austell apartment.

Investigators determined Nelson drove to Dixon's home on the morning of Oct. 14, 2017, armed with a .380-caliber handgun. After being let into the apartment by Dixon and invited upstairs, Nelson shot Dixon in the back of the head. Eyewitnesses said they did not hear any dispute preceding the murder.

Nelson came downstairs, before going back up to fire additional rounds into Dixon's body. He returned to his SUV and sped away.

Police identified Nelson based on Instagram messages he sent to Dixon moments before the murder. Upon conducting a search warrant at his house, police also found the murder weapon and a photo of Dixon's body on Nelson's phone. Detectives could not determine a motive.

"This was, by all definitions, a senseless killing. Khris Dixon was a good kid with a promising future ahead. He was extremely motivated and artistic, working hard to make his family proud," Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said in a news release.