Man pleads guilty to reckless murder in killing of Overland Park teenager

A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless murder in the killing of an Overland Park teenager who was fatally shot in his apartment nearly five years ago, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Alan Michael Hicks, of Olathe, was also charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery in the shooting death of 17-year-old Ben Workman, according to the Johnson County district attorney’s office.

On Jan. 23, 2019, Workman was found dead in his new apartment in the 8000 block of Farley Street. Authorities determined he was killed during an armed robbery carried out by Hicks and two others, Raymond Cherry, 28, Juriah Sue Jones, 21.

Cherry went to trial and was convicted in February by a Johnson County jury of six felonies, including first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life for his murder conviction followed by six more years for aggravated robbery.

Jones pleaded guilty in September to second-degree reckless murder and aggravated robbery. She is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Hicks is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5.