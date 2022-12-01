Man pleads guilty to reduced assault charge

Dec. 1—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man indicted in July on a second-degree assault charge cut a deal for a reduced sentence, after the prosecutor said "under the law, a flashlight does not constitute a deadly weapon."

Timothy Crawford, 58, entered a guilty plea to a fourth-degree assault charge, a misdemeanor.

In exchange for the plea, Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent sentenced Crawford to serve one year of probation for the conviction, with 12 months of jail time dangling over his head.

Under the initial charging, Crawford could've faced five to 10 years in prison.

The charge stems from a March 18 incident, according to court records.