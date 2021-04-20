Man pleads guilty in Rice Lake overdose death

Apr. 20—A former Duluth man pleaded guilty Monday to his role in supplying the drugs that killed a Rice Lake resident in 2017.

Deshaun Clay Robinson Jr., 22, entered the plea to an amended count of second-degree manslaughter by culpable negligence in the overdose death of 33-year-old Samuel James O'Leary.

Robinson, now of Sacramento, California, entered what is known as a Norgaard plea, acknowledging that there exists sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty but maintaining that he has no independent recollection of the events due to his own heroin use at the time.

A co-defendant, 47-year-old Joanne Rose Smith, was sentenced last week to just over 10 years in prison for her role in the case. Robinson, who lacks Smith's criminal history, is expected to receive a guideline term of 41 months for the lesser charge.

O'Leary was found unresponsive inside a Rice Lake residence Dec. 4, 2017, and an autopsy determined that his death was the result of an overdose of fentanyl, a highly potent opioid that is often added to heroin.

Investigators from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force determined that O'Leary had exchanged Facebook messages with Smith the night before, arranging to meet for a heroin deal. They then went to Gateway Tower, 600 W. Superior St., where Robinson was living.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Smith entering, with Robinson making a quick hand-off of the drugs in the lobby area. Smith then returned to O'Leary's car outside.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Kristen Swanson said Monday that additional fentanyl was found in O'Leary's residence after his death, that he did not have a prescription and that there were no phone records indicating he would have received the fatal dose from any source other than Smith and Robinson.

Robinson, who said he was a longtime friend of Smith's daughter, answered a series of questions, confirming his involvement with drugs and acknowledging the dangers associated with substances such as heroin and fentanyl, while maintaining that he could not recall the specific circumstances that led to O'Leary's death.

"The substance that he ingested, that caused him to die, was the substance you gave to Ms. Smith?" Swanson asked.

"As far as I know," Robinson replied.

"That's what the evidence would show if the state went to trial and presented that evidence," the prosecutor said. "You understand that?"

"Yes," the defendant responded.

Robinson was in a wheelchair as he appeared by video for the remote hearing, telling the court he had been hit by a truck while riding a dirt bike about three months ago. He said he has been taking a narcotic pain medication but was thinking clearly.

Due to Robinson's condition, Judge David Johnson scheduled an in-person sentencing hearing for Oct. 25, at which point the defendant is expected to be taken into custody to begin serving his prison term.