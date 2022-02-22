Man pleads guilty to robbery

The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A Beaumont man has been convicted of federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Kenderious DaShawn Coleman, 20, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Stetson.

According to court documents, on September 10, 2021, Coleman committed the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Beaumont. Coleman was brandishing a firearm inside the store while demanding money from a store clerk. During the robbery, Coleman struck a store employee in the face with the pistol he was carrying, before making off with approximately $1500 from the store safe. Coleman was arrested nearby a short time later with the pistol and stolen money on him.

Coleman was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 6, 2019. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the armed robbery charge and an additional 7 years imprisonment for brandishing a firearm during the commission of that crime. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Batte.

