Man pleads guilty to robbery, hate crimes in spree that targeted Asian women in Sacramento

A 21-year-old Fairfield man pleaded guilty this month to targeting and robbing four Asian women last year in Sacramento, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Latravion McCockran pleaded Aug. 8 in Sacramento Superior Court to three counts of robbery, one count of grand theft and four hate crime allegations, the District Attorney’s Office said. He was sentenced to eight years in state prison.

The charges stemmed from a series of 2022 robberies in south Sacramento. McCockran and a juvenile suspect targeted Asian women leaving stores in the area of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

McCockran was known to be the driver in the robberies, helping his juvenile partner take purses, cell phones, cash and other valuables by force, sometimes with a firearm, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“On one occasion, McCockran followed the victim to her home and robbed her of her cell phone inside of her garage,” the news release said.

During the investigation, detectives with the Sacramento Police Department discovered messages between McCockran and the juvenile showing they were choosing the victims because of racial bias.

“The discovery of that critical evidence allowed the District Attorney’s Office to seek and obtain a conviction on the hate crime allegations in this case,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

The judge ordered McCockran to pay restitution to the victims.