Man pleads guilty to second-degree rape of homeless woman in downtown Wilmington

A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty to second-degree forcible rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense on Thursday in New Hanover County Superior Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office.

Franklin Watt Mills "assaulted a 58-year-old woman while she slept at a homeless campsite in downtown Wilmington," according to the release.

Previous coverage: Man charged with rape after alleged attack at New Hanover public library's downtown branch

She contacted an advocate assigned to assist people in the downtown business district who reached out to law enforcement on her behalf. Video surveillance from the area identified Mills as the offender. Mills was located by detectives at the bus depot on Fourth Street.

A sexual assault evidence collection kit completed at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center was submitted to the N.C. Crime Lab for analysis. DNA matching Mills was found on the victim's underwear and shirt.

"It was clear from Mills’ actions that he was calculated in this assault, working his way closer and closer to the victim while looking around to ensure he was not seen," Connie Jordan, assistant district attorney said, according to the release. "Mills preyed on the victim’s vulnerability. Despite not being awake during the assault, the impact of this crime has been tremendous on the victim.”

Mills was sentenced by Superior Court Judge G. Frank Jones to a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 11 years in prison. Additionally, Mills was ordered to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his lifetime upon his release from prison.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man sentenced for rape of homeless woman in Wilmington, NC