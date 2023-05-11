Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in uncle’s 2020 shooting

A Charlotte man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to his uncle’s death.

Dasan Evan Villegas, who was 19 at the time, was charged with murder in the Nov. 4, 2020 shooting death of his uncle, 37-year-old Ronnie Lee Abram.

Officers were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. that day to the scene in University City on McCullough Drive near Ikea Boulevard.

Police said Abram died at the scene.

In court Thursday, Channel 9 learned Villegas shot his uncle in the back of the head after becoming upset about a gun Abram had sold him.

A judge sentenced Villegas to at least nine years in prison.

No further information was released.

