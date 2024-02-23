Man pleads guilty to seeking out sex with teen in Centre County, faces 10 years in prison

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to seeking out sex in Centre County with a phony teenager that was actually an undercover investigator.

Gregory Wilson, 51, of Mifflin County, pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor. He’s facing at least 10 years in federal prison under a plea agreement made public earlier this month. No sentencing date has been scheduled.

Wilson arranged to have sex with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old, traveled nearly 40 minutes to Centre County and paid money to an undercover investigator, federal prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin described him as a “threat to children.” A message left Friday with defense lawyer G. Scott Gardner was not immediately returned.

Wilson has been incarcerated since his November arrest at the Clinton County Correctional Facility. He was one of four men arrested in nearly as many days as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Centre County.

Charges against Walter T. Sitosky Jr., 66, of Clearfield County; Robert D. Mansberger, 58, of Huntingdon County; and Christopher L. Crispen, 33, of Howard, are ongoing.

Undercover investigators posted an online ad offering sex with an underage girl, Patton Township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. At least three traveled to Patton Township and were arrested after they paid money for sex.

Sitosky and Mansberger said they planned to have sex with the girl, police wrote. Crispen discussed oral and anal sex in text messages, later telling investigators he planned to “(fool) around” with a child, police wrote.

Sitosky, when interviewed by investigators, said he “wanted to feel young again,” police wrote.

All three pleaded not guilty and are incarcerated. Each are facing at least 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

An FBI agent declined to share how many people responded to the ad, but said in November that investigators “don’t have information that there’s a larger network of predators.”