Man pleads guilty to selling acid to informant

Feb. 5—A 28-year-old Glenville man pleaded guilty Monday in Freeborn County District Court to selling acid to a confidential informant working with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit on two occasions.

The first-degree drug sale charge, against Tristan Colby Mehus, was for sales that occurred in August and September 2021.

Court documents state in the first sale, on Aug. 18, 2021, Mehus wanted to sell two sheets of acid for $1,200. Each sheet contained 100 tabs, or doses. He later changed the price of the acid to $800.

The informant purchased the acid tabs during an exchange at Mehus's residence.

In the second sale, on Sept. 28, 2021, Mehus reportedly sold one sheet of acid containing 100 tabs to the informant for $400.

The suspected acid was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing and came back testing positive for lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

As part of a plea agreement, both the defense and prosecution have agreed to a downward dispositional departure, including supervised probation.

Mehus would have to obtain and chemical dependency assessment and follow recommendations, not use mind-altering chemicals and other conditions. It also calls for no additional jail, and Mehus would not be able to possess or use a firearm.

Mehus is slated to be sentenced May 1.