Man pleads guilty to selling drug that caused overdose

Jan. 30—A Rock Port, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to selling fentanyl to another Atchison County man, resulting in his fatal overdose.

Quentin W. Carder, 23, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another person, and one count of distributing fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another person.

Carder admitted that on June 18, 2021, he distributed four blue pills which appeared to be oxycodone but which were counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl, to a man he had previously supplied with cocaine. In the early hours of June 20, 2021, that man used one of the pills and was later found in his bedroom unresponsive and in medical distress. Although he was taken to a hospital, he died on June 22. A forensic toxicologist concluded that the man would not have died but for the acute intoxication of fentanyl.

Carder is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison without parole up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.