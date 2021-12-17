Man pleads guilty to selling nonexistent tiny homes

Dec. 17—A Wayne County man accused of accepting money for the sales of "tiny homes" that he did not have in his possession has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Timothy M. Kelley was charged with seven counts of Wire Fraud in connection with the case.

This week, Kelley pleaded guilty to one count of Wire Fraud, with the understanding that the United States will dismiss the other six counts.

In his plea agreement, Kelley admits that from December 2019 through April 2020, he devised a scheme to accept payments from individuals for the construction and deliver of tiny homes that he did not intend to build or deliver.

Instead, Kelley found pictures of tiny homes on Facebook Marketplace and sent them to customers, claiming the homes were built or owned by him.

Kelley took down payments for the homes. Then, when customers asked for updates he would send them unrelated pictures of homes under construction he found on the internet.

On Feb 28, 2020, Kelley was wired $7,000 from an out-of-state customer, which he had deposited into his Monticello Banking Company account.

"The Defendant [Kelley] agrees that there are multiple victims of this scheme, and he shall pay restitution to each of them in amounts to be determined by the Court at sentencing," his plea agreement states.

Kelley faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

His sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.