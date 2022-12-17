Man pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder case

Dec. 17—After a last-minute plea deal change, a St. Joseph man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the murder of a local woman.

Michael J. Hadden, 35, had previously accepted a plea deal on a charge of second-degree murder in the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old Minda Miller. But Buchanan County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Robb rejected that original deal Friday after Hadden refuted a claim that he had brandished a weapon in a threatening manner at the time of the woman's death.

The plea deal was able to be amended and accepted, but the possibility of having to proceed to a jury trial caught Miller's family members and friends off guard, said Minda's sister, Misty Miller.

"It just made us question everything all over again," she said. "Getting ourselves to the point to be okay with even coming up with the deal was the hard part."

The change in plea deal was notable, but not unheard of, especially because the same murder charge could have been reached through different methods by the defense and prosecutor's side, Buchanan County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Bachman said. But it was important to reach a quick resolution so the process didn't have to drag on and go to a trial, he said.

"I was glad that Judge Robb accommodated that for us, so that we could bring some closure for the family who were there," Bachman said. "They were prepared to conclude the case and get justice for their loved one."

Being done with the court process is a relief, but it also brings back the fresh pain of losing Minda, said her sister, Marie Dones.

"This whole week has been like we were waiting for the funeral all over again," she said. "That's seriously how we felt, all felt, is just waiting for the funeral all over."

But working past the tragedy is a longer process, one that might not ever happen, Misty said.

"Every holiday — every — everything that we had to come up on, it starts it all over again," she said. "We have our pain, and everything has to come back all over again, just like in the beginning. It may be two years to anybody just looking at it on paper, but we are still stuck in the same spot.

"I always try to be the strong one in the family. So even then, all my screaming and crying was done on the inside."

Minda's family says they hope her death will help promote change toward a decrease in gun violence in St. Joseph.

Hadden also received a two-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine, which occurred about a month before the Feb. 23 shooting. The sentence will be served concurrently with Hadden's 20-year sentence, Bachman said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.