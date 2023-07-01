Man pleads guilty to setting fire in apartment leading to dog's death

Jun. 30—A Frederick man who is accused of arson that resulted in the death of a dog pleaded guilty Thursday to first degree arson and aggravated animal cruelty.

The man, Darryl Deshun Cooper, 25, was ordered to five years behind bars for first-degree arson, Lindsay Barnhart, spokesperson for the State's Attorney's Office, wrote in an email.

Cooper was also sentenced to one year in prison for aggravated animal cruelty, to be served concurrently, Barnhart added.

Cooper was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation upon release and ordered to pay $51,509 in restitution to Elmwood Terrace Apartments, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher said Thursday.

Cooper was arrested in March after being indicted in January, the News-Post previously reported.

Cooper's plea and sentencing are related to a fire on Aug. 24, 2022, at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick.

First responders found a dog in a crate in the apartment while controlling the fire, Assistant State's Attorney Jason Shoemaker said at the sentencing.

The dog later died, Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker described a conflict between Cooper and his girlfriend and their roommates, and video footage of Cooper purchasing gasoline and putting it into an empty container the day of the fire.