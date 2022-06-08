Man pleads guilty to sex abuse of minor; sentencing delayed

Jun. 8—A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of sexually abusing a girl.

Brock Penman-Garcia of Germantown, 38, is facing up to eight years behind bars followed by five years of supervised probation, according to Frederick County Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Richard Sandy granted Penman-Garcia's request to postpone his sentencing to December. Penman-Garcia is being held without bail until his sentencing, according to court records.

Reached later at his law office, Penman-Garcia's attorney, Marc Ward, had no additional comment.

According to Leache and court records, Penman-Garcia sexually abused a young girl sometime between May and August 2020 in Frederick County.

The victim's mother, who was present for the guilty plea along with her husband, called the decision to postpone sentencing a "coward move."

She passionately addressed Sandy, saying her child was suffering because of what Penman-Garcia did to her.

The victim has had to go to trauma therapy and her performance in school was declining, the mother said.

But not just their daughter was affected, she said. The situation has been very difficult and emotional for the entire family, the mother said to Sandy.

