Man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minors at Bakersfield's Desert Star Motel

Dec. 12—An Antioch man pleaded guilty Monday to taking two children to Bakersfield's Desert Star Motel and coordinating their prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.

Darnell Bernard Edwards, 33, also supplied the children with marijuana and tattooed them with the letter "D" and a crown. He pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor for incidents stemming from April and May of 2019.

Edwards is scheduled to be sentenced March 20. He faces 10 years in prison to life in prison, a fine of $250,000, a life term of supervised release, forfeiting property and possible restitution, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.