Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

Aug. 3—An Austin man who sexually assaulted a group home staff member has pleaded guilty to felony attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion.

Sean Michael Minor, 22, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement reached on Monday in Mower County District Court. As part of that plea, charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct — fear great bodily harm, attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct — fear great bodily harm, and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion, all felonies, will be dismissed at the sentencing.

Sean Michael Minor, 22

Court documents state that an adult female reported on March 20, 2020, that she had been sexually assaulted by Minor the previous day at a group home where she was a staff member. She said she was getting water for Minor to take his medication when he came up behind her and grinded himself forcefully against her.

She reported that he left the room and returned 15 minutes later, saying he needed more water before grabbing her wrist and saying, "I need it now!" She said he then forced her backwards and exposed himself, but she was able to get away and run downstairs.

She said she believed he intended to "rape" her and that she was afraid of him.

An officer spoke to Minor, who said that he did "assault staff"and it was "against her will." He said he thrust himself against her, then later came back and "charged her from the front" and tried to remove her shirt while he exposed himself.

When asked if his goal was to have sex with her, Minor said, "Probably."

Minor will be sentenced on Oct. 28.