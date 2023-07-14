Man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct, woman to child endangerment in Kandiyohi County abuse allegations

Jul. 14—WILLMAR

— A Paynesville man and Raymond woman have reached plea agreements in the cases against them alleging child endangerment and sexual contact with four children under the age of 10.

Aaron Matthew Vadner, 40, formerly of Belgrade, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges and Rachelle Lynn Hasbrook, 33, formerly of Belgrade, pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges. Under conditions of their plea agreements, both will have to register as predatory offenders in Minnesota.

Each had originally faced charges in Kandiyohi County District Court that alleged endangerment and sexual abuse of children from 2018 to 2019 when living in Atwater. The two were first arrested and charged in 2021, and in both cases, amended criminal complaints filed in December 2022 added more charges.

Vadner and Hasbrook were in attendance at the virtual hearing with their own lawyers present to officially enter their pleas on July 6.

Vadner pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, two of them amended from first-degree charges as part of the plea agreement. Three other counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed along with one felony count of endangering a child.

Hasbrook, of Raymond, pleaded guilty to four counts of felony endangerment of a child. Four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.

Both also filed Alford addendums to their plea petitions, meaning that Vadner and Hasbrook do not admit any wrongdoing. However, both acknowledge, after reviewing the evidence with their lawyers, there is a substantial likelihood of a guilty verdict at trial.

In exchange for his plea, Vadner will be sentenced to a "bottom of the box" sentence, meaning the lowest number in the recommended range under Minnesota sentencing guidelines. In this case, Vadner is expected to be sentenced to a presumptive 60-month prison sentence.

Hasbrook's attorney, Erica Allex, and Kandiyohi County Attorney Kristen Pierce agreed to a sentence within Minnesota's sentencing guidelines. However, Hasbrook retained the option to seek a downward dispositional departure, and Pierce may argue for a longer sentence within the guidelines. The maximum sentence for felony child endangerment is five years of prison.

Judge Stephen Wentzell also ordered the two defendants to complete a psychosexual evaluation before sentencing.

The sentencing hearing for Hasbrook and Vadner is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 28.

Vadner and Hasbrook were arrested in 2021 after an investigation into allegations that the two had sexual contact with four children from 2018 to 2019, when they were living in

Atwater

.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged incidents happened at the same residence, where the children lived with Hasbrook and Vadner.

In interviews with law enforcement, the children alleged different types of sexual contact instigated by the adults, including anal sex and oral sex.

According to the criminal complaint, the children said the sexual contact occurred multiple times, sometimes with one defendant present, sometimes with both.

The children said the two adults and four children would sometimes be in bed together while everyone was naked.

The complaint further states the children involved have had "ongoing issues where they have exhibited oversexualized behaviors and have engaged in inappropriate sexual activities with each other."