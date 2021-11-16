Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage girls in Brighton area mobile park

A Dearborn man pleaded guilty to several felonies last week including three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Quentin Bogya pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a plea agreement with the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance in a separate case as part of the agreement.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bogya, 22, was charged in 2020 after police said he assaulted teenage girls after plying them with alcohol.

The alleged incidents occurred inside a car at a mobile home park in the Brighton area, witnesses said. The reported victims were between the ages of 14 and 15 at the time of the incident, Livingston County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Erica Parker said.

A message was left seeking comment from Bogya's attorney, Donald Neville.

He is lodged in the Livingston County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Bogya is scheduled to appear in front of Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis on Dec. 9 for sentencing.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Dearborn man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage girls