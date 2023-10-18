Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Piqua toddler

A man accused of sexually assaulting a toddler in Piqua has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Jesse Hartman, 34, entered into a plea agreement this week, pleading guilty to two counts of rape and one count of aggravated burglary.

As part of the agreement, a third count of rape was dismissed, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records filed Wednesday morning. He could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Hartman will be sentenced on Nov. 17.

In June, a woman called 911 and said an unknown man was sexually assaulting her 3-year-old daughter in an upstairs bedroom of her home.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, the woman said she went to check on her daughter because she was supposed to be asleep, but she could hear her bed moving.

“I don’t know how in the world he even got into my house,” the woman said.

She told dispatchers that she tried to chase the man down as he rode away on a bike.

An investigation led police to identify Hartman as a suspect. He was arrested roughly twelve hours after the sexual assault was reported.