Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru

A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”

Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.

Police were called to Rut’s Drive Thru on N. James H. McGee Street in May on reports of a crash and car that hit a building.

A car, occupied with three people, pulled into the drive-thru when the driver noticed three other men were standing inside. All six people were known to each other and the driver of the car noticed guns coming from the pockets of the three men, two were later identified as Wilson and Lanile Brown, police said in court records.

They were accused of firing shots as the driver tried to drive away. After the shots were fired the car the victims were in crashed at slow speeds into a nearby home.

Two people in the car were hit by the gunfire and later taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Wilson was arrested and charged in early August, nearly three months after the shooting. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22. He faces a maximum eight to 12 years.

Brown was arrest and charged in May. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.