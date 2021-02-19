Man pleads guilty to shooting incident

Feb. 19—On June 5, 2020, officers with the Westover Police Department responded to a shooting on East Street.

On Thursday, Jerrid Weaver, 25, entered an Alford plea to wanton endangerment for that incident.

If the case had gone to trial, the state would have proven Weaver aimed a gun at a person who was looking out a second-story window because Weaver and another person were banging on the door, Assistant Prosecutor Rob Zak said. The victim ducked and Weaver fired. He said the victim and Weaver were familiar with each other.

Weaver left the area in a gold sedan and was pulled over by Westover police, Zak said. Evidence would include bodycam footage of Weaver admitting to the shooting and testimony from the victim.

"That's not entirely true your honor, " Weaver said. "... I never pointed the gun at them. I shot one off, definitely."

Weaver also said he had used heroin and was highly under the influence at the time of the crime. He told Judge Susan Tucker, who accepted his plea, that he made really bad choices and his drug use started with marijuana when he was 11.

He will be sentenced in March after a pre-sentence investigation and faces 1-5 years in prison.

Weaver is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail. After posting bond for this incident, he was picked up on charges in Preston County. He said he's charged with possession with intent to deliver and prohibited person with a firearm there.

He appeared by video for Thursday's hearing.