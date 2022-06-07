Man pleads guilty after shooting pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn baby in Wilkinsburg

A man from Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood pleaded guilty after he was accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend in their Wilkinsburg apartment in September 2021.

The girlfriend’s unborn child died as a result of the shooting.

Andrai Russell was arrested at the Sandalwood Apartments in Westmoreland County on Sept. 30, 2021. He was arrested without incident, police said. He had been on the run since Sept. 15.

He pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter of an unborn child and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Russell has been sentenced to four to 10 years in the state penitentiary and five years of probation.

