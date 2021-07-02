Man pleads guilty to shooting, seriously injuring Goshen man

Jul. 1—GOSHEN — A Bristol man has admitted he opened fire on and tried to kill a Goshen man at a gas station last year.

Rex Horton, 35, pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday. He admitted he shot and injured Victor Kibit of Goshen outside the Speedway gas station at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 on April 19, 2020.

Horton admitted he was carrying a shotgun at the time and had intended to shoot himself. Kibit apparently saw him, pulled up in a pickup truck and started asking questions. As they spoke, Horton said he fired his gun four times through Kibit's door with an intent to kill him. Kibit survived and was seriously injured.

As part of the plea agreement, Horton faces a sentence that would put a maximum of 25 years on prison time.

Judge Michael Christofeno accepted Horton's plea and convicted him. He then scheduled the sentencing hearing to be held Aug. 5.

INITIAL HEARING

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court on Thursday.

Among them, Jordan Wolf, 22, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing in a murder case.

Wolf is charged with shooting and killing Forrest Howard, 27, in the 500 block of South Fifth Street in Elkhart in the early morning of June 19. The charge was filed Tuesday.

Judge Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Wolf's behalf and scheduled his trial to begin Dec. 6.

Wolf said he intends to hire a private attorney for the case.

GUILTY PLEAS

—Neil Jarriett, 27, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony count of burglary with a deadly weapon in one case, and a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine in a separate case.

Jariett admitted he was armed with a shotgun when he and another man broke into a woman's home along Ash Road in Elkhart on Jan. 12. Prior to that incident, Jariett also admitted he had at least 10 grams of meth that he intended to sell in March 2020.

As part of his plea agreement, Jariett is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years of probation in each case. The sentences would run at the same time.

—Ryan Fisher, 35, of Elkhart pleaded guilty to charges in three separate cases, involving a Level 6 felony count of escape, a Level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of false informing. He also admitted to violating probation in two other cases.

In the escape case, Fisher admitted he failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen after working on a road crew in September 2019. In the meth case, he admitted he had less than 5 grams of the drug and gave a false name to police in December 2019. And in the resisting case, he admitted he fled from a Goshen police officer in September 2020.

As part of his plea agreement, Fisher faces five years in prison and two years of probation.

—Saul Rodriguez, 40, of Goshen, pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony count of robbery.

Rodriguez admitted he held up a man by putting him in fear to steal his iPhone at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Goshen on Nov. 30, 2019.

As part of his plea agreement, Rodriguez faces a two-year jail sentence and three years of probation, which he may be able to transfer to Oklahoma.

Judge Christofeno accepted the pleas in these three cases and convicted each man. He then scheduled their sentencing hearings to be held Aug. 5.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.