Man pleads guilty in Shunga Trail sexual assault; victim had facial fractures, broken leg

A woman in her 20s "quickly got away" about 6 p.m. Aug. 15 when a male stranger struck her on the buttocks as she walked along the Shunga Trail in southwest Topeka, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Later, as that woman returned to her car, she saw her assailant sitting on a park bench and took a photo of him, said assistant Shawnee County District Attorney Shannon Szambecki.

That same evening, a woman in her 70s suffered facial fractures and a broken leg when the same man sexually assaulted her as she walked on the trail, Szambecki said.

She spoke at a hearing in which Jose Arteaga, 30, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of attempted rape, attempted criminal sodomy and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery linked to those crimes.

Jose Arteaga, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual assaults committed along the Shunga Trail in southwest Topeka.

Two of the charges had been reduced as part of an agreement with the office of District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Arteaga had initially been charged with one felony count each of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated battery, each victimizing a woman who was born in 1949, said a criminal complaint filed in September by Kagay's office.

Arteaga was also charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery, committed the same day, victimizing a woman who was born in 2000, that complaint said.

District Court Judge Maban Wright scheduled Arteaga's sentencing to take place at 9:30 a.m. April 3.

The woman born in 1949 was found about 7:20 p.m. Aug 15 to have been victimized near Felker Park, 2500 S.W. Gage Blvd., authorities said.

The woman was walking with her husband, who was walking ahead of her, when they became separated, Szambecki said.

A male stranger then came up behind the woman, yelled, forcefully threw her to the ground as she resisted and sexually assaulted her using his hand, she said.

The woman suffered injuries that required two surgeries, Szambecki said.

Topeka police and Shawnee County Sheriff's deputies responded Aug. 18 by initiating "joint proactive enforcement along the entire trail-park system," said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for the city.

